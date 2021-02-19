  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Kangana reacts to 'Naachney gaane wali' jibe: I am a Rajput woman I break bones

Kangana reacts to 'Naachney gaane wali' jibe: I am a Rajput woman I break bones

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 19th, 2021, 20:09:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday evening reacted to former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse's derogatory remark about her, calling her a "naachney gaane waali". The actress tweeted a strong reply based on an IANS tweet about Panse's comment earlier in the day.

"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don't shake a** I break bones," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet came in response to an IANS tweet, which reads: "Former minister in the previous #KamalNath govt in Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, has made a derogatory remark against #Bollywood actress #KanganaRanaut (@KanganaTeam), calling her a 'Naachney Gaane waali' (which loosely translates into a cheap version of a public entertainer)."

--IANS

abh/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features