Kangana remembers Rani Laxmibai on her death anniversary

"On this day when Rani Laxmi Bai made supreme self-sacrifice, remembering her iconic roar which shook British Empire, 'Main apni Jhansi nahi dungi'. Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi," Kangana wrote in Instagram story.

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Friday to remember Rani Laxmibai, the legendary warrior queen of Jhansi, on her death anniversary. The queen died in battle on June 18, 1858.

Kangana had starred as Rani Laxmibai in the 2019 film "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi", a film she also partially directed. She also shared a couple of videos featuring scenes from the film in her Instagram post.

The actress also shared a message for AL Vijay, director of her forthcoming film "Thalaivi", on his birthday on Friday.

Sharing a photo with the director from the set of the film, Kangana wrote on Instagram story: "Happy birthday to my most favourite director to work with, Thalaiva of team #Thalaivi. Best wishes sir, can't wait to see the film"

