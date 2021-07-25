Kangana shares glimpse of fight practice for 'Dhaakad'

The 34-year-old actress is seen in black lycra pants and t-shirt holding a rod in her hand while she is seen practicing an action sequence with two men.

Kangana shared the clip on Instagram where she is seen practicing fight moves for her film.

"Ladako number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," Kangana captioned the clip.

Kangana will be seen as "Agent Agni" in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen in a negative character in the film.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

