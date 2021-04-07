Kangana shares pics of parents getting Covid vax, says 'waiting for my turn'

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared photographs of her parents getting their second dose of the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention in her home state Himachal Pradesh. The actress said that she is now waiting for her turn to get vaccinated.

Sharing photographs of her mother and father getting the vaccine, Kangana tweeted: "My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh, no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quiet good and happy... Waiting for my turn now."