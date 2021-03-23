Kangana shares she 'got rejected at first' for 'Thalaivi' due to her accent

The 'Queen' star who is basking in praises after her captivating performance in the upcoming film 'Thalaivi' interacted with media at the Mumbai trailer launch event for the movie.While recalling the memories of shooting the film and how the COVID-19 pandemic hindered their project which made makers question if the movie should be dropped halfway, Kangana also shared an interesting anecdote on the film where she disclosed that her director Vijay first considered her unfit for the role.The four-time national award winner said, "My accent is nowhere close to being right. Tamil particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit. I had done the film now but I don't think h has Okayed the accent till now."She laughed and added that "While I was on roll, he was still auditioning and told me that I have found a crystal clear accent that I was looking for in Hyderabad. So, obviously, he has rejected me long ago."When asked how comfortable as an actor she would be if her dialogues would get dubbed in pure Tamil, she said that as an actor it would not be a "desirable experience"."I still remember when Ranvijay sir gave me the script he said your voice is a very important part of your personality, and your voice is half of your performance. So, you have to learn to speak Tamil in this film," Kangana recalled.Further adding a humorous twist to her statement, she said, "I took it as a challenge, but this man (director) Vijay only rejected me, I can't help."During the 'Thalaivi' Trailer launch in Chennai, today, Kangana who is also celebrating her birthday, got emotional and broke down while talking about Director Vijay, and mentioned how he empowered her to not feel apologetic about her talent.Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. Helmed by A L Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release.The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles.Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021. (ANI)