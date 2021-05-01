Kangana to dad on his b'day: I havent just got your blood but also your fire

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to wish her father on his birthday.

The actress posted a throwback picture of her father and wrote how she wished he was not so strict during her growing-up years. She says she has not only his "blood" but also his "fire".

"Dear Papa I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven't just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday Papa Your's Babbar Sherni Chotu," she posted.