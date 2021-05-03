Kangana to dad on his b'day: I haven't just got your blood but also your fire

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to wish her father on his birthday. The actress posted a throwback picture of her father and wrote how she wished he was not so strict during her growing-up years. She says she has not only his "blood" but also his "fire".

"Dear Papa I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven't just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday Papa Your's Babbar Sherni Chotu," she posted.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday the actress has ventured into the web space as a producer with her production house Manikarnika Films. She produces the satirical romantic film "Tiku Weds Sheru", to hit an OTT platform.

The actress' upcoming film "Thalaivi" has been postponed owing to Covid outbreak. In the film, Kangana plays the role of the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. She is also shooting for "Tejas" and "Dhaakad".

