Kangana wraps Bhopal schedule of 'Dhaakad', hints at new venture

Bhopal, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up shooting for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film "Dhaakad".

On Sunday, Kangana took to Twitter to share the news of the schedule wrap of her film and also hinted at a "new venture".

The actress wrote: "Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up."