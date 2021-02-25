Kangana's 'Thalaivi' to release on April 23!

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming biggie Thalaivi is all set to release on April 23 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Produced by Vibri Media, director Vijay of Madrasapattinam fame is directing the film.

Thalaivi is the official biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear Tamil Lady Superstar J Jayalalithaa. For the mature look of Jayalalithaa in the film, Kangana is said to have gained 20 kilos.