Kangana's 'Thalaivi' to release on April 23!

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming biggie Thalaivi is all set to release on April 23 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Produced by Vibri Media, director Vijay of Madrasapattinam fame is directing the film.
Thalaivi is the official biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear Tamil Lady Superstar J Jayalalithaa. For the mature look of Jayalalithaa in the film, Kangana is said to have gained 20 kilos.
Arvind Swamy plays Jayalalithaa's mentor and Tamil Superstar MG Ramachandran in the film, Madhubala plays MGR's wife Janaki, Shamna Kasim plays Sasikala. Samuthirakani plays RM Veerappan, Prakash Raj plays Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta plays Shoban Babu.
GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film and Vishal Vittal cranks the camera.