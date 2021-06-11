Kanika Dhillon on 'Haseen Dillruba' trailer: Thrilled to receive great response

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) The upcoming thriller "Haseen Dillruba" is writer Kanika Dhillon's second script for actress Taapsee Pannu after the 2018 release "Manmarziyaan". Dhillon is happy that the trailer of the new film, launched on Friday, received over 18,36,383 views by the evening on YouTube.

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.