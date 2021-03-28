Kanika Kapoor excited about new song '2 seater car'

"I am always asking for fun things in my songs. A fun banter between lovers always keeps the relationship young. I hope people enjoy it," she tells IANS.

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Singer Kanika Kapoor is excited about her new song "2 seater car", which released recently. The track, as Kanika puts it, is a "conversation" between two lovers.

"I was in Chandigarh working with Vicky Sandhu who is the lyricist and composer of the song. Basically, it was done in a day. From there I took to Mumbai and sat on the song for production," she adds.

The song took over "a couple of weeks" to complete including the video, and also features emerging Indian-American singer Happy Singh.

"It took him flat 25 minutes," Kanika reveals, about Happy recording the song.

"I just called him up and I asked if he would want to collaborate on a song with me. I just mailed him the song, and he sent it back with his portions on it within 25 minutes. And that's how it is on the song. No changes," she adds.

--IANS

smg/vnc