Kanika Kapoor launches music label with new single 'Long nights'

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Singer Kanika Kapoor has released her new single under her music label. She has urged people to support independent artistes and music.

Titled "Long nights", the song is the first track under the label of Kanika Kapoor Music.

The track is influenced by the style of Surinder Kaur, who a popular Punjabi folk singer. The use of a guitar piece over modern R&B-inspired drums adds to the freshness of the track.