Kanika Kapoor's new song 'Jhanjhar' out

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor is very excited as her self composed, Punjabi love song 'Jhanjhar' releases on Friday.

Kanika is known for delivering some superhit Bollywood numbers like 'Baby Doll', 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan', 'Desi Look' - among many others.

Talking about the song, Kanika said, "You can't outsmart the heart. Romantic love isn't a general state of being, it is pulled out of us by a special, unforgettable person. I wanted to share my sincerity and authenticity about this specific love. On an intuitive level, people will always feel it if it is real. I am romantic by nature. I know this, the rest the song speaks for itself."