Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, passed away on Friday. The actor was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack.
The youngest son of Sandalwood cinema legend Rajkumar, his death comes as a shock to his fans and the film industry.
Celebs all over India are taking to social media to share their tributes.
We at Sify.com pay our respects to the actor.
Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021
Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!
Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021
Deeply saddened to hear this. Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir.— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) October 29, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to the Family, Friends, and Fans.#GoneTooSoon #RIP pic.twitter.com/lsCfPFUvBa
Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021
GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021
Deeply saddened by the news of Shri. #PuneetRajkumar' s demise. Sending my prayers to his family and fans to give them the strength to bear this loss! pic.twitter.com/UfgMR3nfOO— aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) October 29, 2021
Feeling really shook up at the moment..— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 29, 2021
Rest in Peace sir.. ❤#PuneetRajKumar pic.twitter.com/gLDSejyDsK
It aches beyond words could ever express. Puneeth #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/t3sSeOh52W— Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) October 29, 2021
Shocked, saddened and in loss of words.#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/I6thuUN8K1— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 29, 2021
Shocked and deeply heartbroken to hear this terrible news! We will all miss you dear Appu. You will live in our hearts forever! My condolences and prayers for the family to deal with this deep pain. #rip #PuneethRajkumar— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 29, 2021
The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family of Puneeth Rajkumar!! It is shocking and heartbreaking to hear this news!! May his soul rest in peace@NimmaShivanna #ripPuneethrajkumar— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 29, 2021
Shocked to hear about Puneeth passing away. Such a young and vibrant personality gone so soon. Met him just a couple of times. But can never forget his hospitality, humble and down to earth nature. My prayers and strength to his family and loved ones.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 29, 2021
Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.— Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021
RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW
This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021
Unable to digest….— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 29, 2021
My dear #PuneetRajkumar Garu was one of the warmest & most genuine person I have met .
My deepest condolences to his family & fans.. ! We will miss you a lot dear brother!!
1 of the kindest people I've worked with.He was allergic to(can't remember which flower)but when his fans came with huge garlands for him he allowed them to place the garlands around his neck!He said they have come so far to see him and they would be disappointed.#puneetrajkumar pic.twitter.com/0WUAwKkxCc— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) October 29, 2021
Met him when he was the guest for my first ever film’s pre release event. He was so kind and had this great energy about him. Very sad. My heart goes out to his fans too during this time. #puneetrajkumar https://t.co/AKPiWpAbji— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021
Absolutely shocked! I pray his family, friends and fans have the strength to get through this loss and pain… #PuneetRajkumar sir… may your soul Rest In Peace. Gone too soon, you will forever be missed… pic.twitter.com/W2HymWMgEP— Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) October 29, 2021
Really heartbreaking to know that you are no more.— Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) October 29, 2021
Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.#RIPPuneethRajKumar #puneetrajkumar pic.twitter.com/K3RcjjjrIq
Deeply shocked and saddened!— Manju Warrier (@ManjuWarrier4) October 29, 2021
RIP 🙏#PuneetRajkumar pic.twitter.com/kjAuvyykSb
Keep shining the brightest from up above. Will miss you Appu. Rest well my little brother. There will be no one like you. #Appu #PuneetRajkumar #RIP— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 29, 2021