Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

Last Updated: Fri, Oct 29th, 2021, 17:19:48hrs
Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, 46,  passed away on Friday. The actor was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack.

The youngest son of Sandalwood cinema legend Rajkumar, his death comes as a shock to his fans and the film industry.

Celebs all over India are taking to social media to share their tributes.

We at Sify.com pay our respects to the actor.

