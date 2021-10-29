Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

The youngest son of Sandalwood cinema legend Rajkumar, his death comes as a shock to his fans and the film industry.

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, passed away on Friday. The actor was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack.

Celebs all over India are taking to social media to share their tributes.

We at Sify.com pay our respects to the actor.

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon.

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear this. Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir.

Heartfelt condolences to the Family, Friends, and Fans.#GoneTooSoon #RIP pic.twitter.com/lsCfPFUvBa — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened by the news of Shri. #PuneetRajkumar' s demise. Sending my prayers to his family and fans to give them the strength to bear this loss! pic.twitter.com/UfgMR3nfOO — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) October 29, 2021

Feeling really shook up at the moment..

Rest in Peace sir.. ❤#PuneetRajKumar pic.twitter.com/gLDSejyDsK — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 29, 2021

It aches beyond words could ever express. Puneeth #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/t3sSeOh52W — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply heartbroken to hear this terrible news! We will all miss you dear Appu. You will live in our hearts forever! My condolences and prayers for the family to deal with this deep pain. #rip #PuneethRajkumar — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 29, 2021

The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021

My deepest condolences to the family of Puneeth Rajkumar!! It is shocking and heartbreaking to hear this news!! May his soul rest in peace@NimmaShivanna #ripPuneethrajkumar — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 29, 2021

Shocked to hear about Puneeth passing away. Such a young and vibrant personality gone so soon. Met him just a couple of times. But can never forget his hospitality, humble and down to earth nature. My prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 29, 2021

Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.



RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

Unable to digest….

My dear #PuneetRajkumar Garu was one of the warmest & most genuine person I have met .

My deepest condolences to his family & fans.. ! We will miss you a lot dear brother!! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 29, 2021

1 of the kindest people I've worked with.He was allergic to(can't remember which flower)but when his fans came with huge garlands for him he allowed them to place the garlands around his neck!He said they have come so far to see him and they would be disappointed.#puneetrajkumar pic.twitter.com/0WUAwKkxCc — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) October 29, 2021

Met him when he was the guest for my first ever film’s pre release event. He was so kind and had this great energy about him. Very sad. My heart goes out to his fans too during this time. #puneetrajkumar https://t.co/AKPiWpAbji — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021

Absolutely shocked! I pray his family, friends and fans have the strength to get through this loss and pain… #PuneetRajkumar sir… may your soul Rest In Peace. Gone too soon, you will forever be missed… pic.twitter.com/W2HymWMgEP — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) October 29, 2021

Really heartbreaking to know that you are no more.

Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.#RIPPuneethRajKumar #puneetrajkumar pic.twitter.com/K3RcjjjrIq — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) October 29, 2021