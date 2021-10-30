Kannada actor Puneeth's final journey to begin at 6 am on Sunday

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral procession will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday and it has also been decided to conduct final rites by noon at Kanteera Studio premises in Bengaluru.

The decision has been taken in consultation with his family members. Puneeth's body will be laid to rest beside the grave of his father, Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar. His mother Pravathamma Rajkumar is also buried beside Dr Rajkumar.