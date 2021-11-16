Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind dials '100' with crime thriller

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Popular Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind is ready to treat audiences with '100', a crime thriller to be released on November 19. He has also directed the movie and is seen in a rugged look.

Actress Rachita Ram and Poorna are in the lead roles. The music is composed by 'KGF'-fame Ravi Basrur while cinematography is by Satya Hegde. The film is produced by M. Ramesh Reddy and Uma under Suraj Production banner.