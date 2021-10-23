Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi to feature in Hindi, Punjab album (Ld)

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been featured in Hindi and Punjabi music albums produced by Venus Entertainment. The actress has shared still pictures of a music video shot with Arjun Sharma.

Dwivedi had previously made her way into headlines following her arrest in a drugs case by the Karnataka police. After she was released from prison, she got involved with community activities. And without getting bogged down by these pressures, she continued shooting for films.