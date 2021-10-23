Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi to feature in Hindi, Punjabi album

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been featured in Hindi and Punjabi music albums produced by Venus Entertainment. The actress has shared still pictures of a video song shot with Arjun Sharma.

Vishnu Dev, a well known name in Bollywood is choreographing the song. The actress' brother Rudraksh has designed costumes for the song and she has released the first glamorous looks from the album.