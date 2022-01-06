Kannada actress Rishika Raj donates hair to cancer patients, wins hearts

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (IANS) Popular actress Rishika Raj, who shot to fame after 'Tagaru', has donated 14 inches of her hair for cancer patients.

The gesture was instantly applauded by Netizens, who expressed the hope that the gesture would motivate others also to donate their hair.

Rishika's donation was a part of a programme organised in Mysuru by the Hair and Beauty Association in the memory of the late Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar. As many as 70 donors participated in the programme, which Rishika had inaugurated.