Kannada film on live-in relationship launches Rajkumar's granddaughter

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) The latest Sandalwood release, and the first to be released after cinema theatres have been allowed 100 per cent occupancy in Karnataka, 'Ninna Sanihake', sees the launch of the cinema legend Rajkumar's granddaughter, Dhanya Ramkumar.

Dhanya is also the daughter of Sandalwood star Ramkumar and the first woman from this cinema-inclined family to enter the industry. The film, a breezy love story based on the concept of living together, too, is a rarity in the Kannada film industry -- and it has managed to strike a chord with the audience.