Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar passes away after massive heart attack

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, passed away on Friday following a massive heart attack. He was 46. Although there was no official conformation from the hospital but condolences have already started pouring in.

According to family sources, Puneeth developed severe chest pain and suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. Immediately he was shifted to Vikram Hospital. Dr Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital.