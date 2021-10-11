Kannada suspense horror film '5D' trailer evokes much curiosity

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) The trailer of the Kannada suspense horror movie, '5D', starring popular actor Aditya, is out and it has succeeded in teasing the curiosity of film lovers.

'5D' is directed by veteran director S. Narayan, who is known for presenting cute love stories on celluloid. Narayan is also seen in the movie in a major role. Aditi Prabhudeva is the female lead opposite Aditya, who's also the son of Kannada director Rajendra Singh Babu.