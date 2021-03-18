Kanti Papa from Vakeel Saab: A lilting romantic duet

The third song from ‘Vakeel Saab’ is out. The lyric goes as ‘Kanti Paapa Kanti Paapa’. Written by Ramajogayya Sastry, the sung is crooned by Armaan Malik, Geetha Madhuri, and Thaman S and it is Thaman’s composition.
The video song also features Thaman and Armaan Malik performing. It has some romantic moments shot on Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan as well.
The song has a melodious touch.
Directed by Venu Sriram, ‘Vakeel Saab’ is an intense courtroom drama. Pawan Kalyan plays a lawyer, who takes up the case filed by three young women. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla are the three girls. Shruti Haasan appears as Pawan Kalyan’s wife in a flashback episode.
Produced by Raju – Sirish, ‘Vakeel Saab’ is slated for the April 9th release.
