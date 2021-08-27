Kanupriya on essaying pivotal role in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Kanupriya Pandit has been roped in to play a prominent role in the upcoming show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'.

She will be playing the character of Priya's (Disha Parmar) mother, 'Meera'. Sharing more on the same, Kanupriya said: "When I initially heard that the show is being remade, I was so excited and then, when I was approached for it, my happiness knew no bounds! Life's come full circle. With bated breath, I hope that the viewers shower us with as much love and admiration as they have always continued to do so."