Kanye West confirms new album 'Donda' to drop soon

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West announced the release of his newest album 'Donda', which is set to come out this Friday.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was featured in a Beats by Dre ad -- scored and edited by West -- starring America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson.

The ad featured the track star lining up to run a 100m sprint, while a preview of the album track 'No Child Left Behind' played in the background.

The commercial spot aired during Game 6 of the NBA finals. 'Donda' will be West's most recent project since his last album 'Jesus is King', which was released in 2019.

The ad also announced an album listening event set to take place this Thursday in Atlanta. The event will take place at 8 pm ET and will be live-streamed globally via Apple Music.

'Donda', named after West's late mother, has been much-anticipated following his 2019 gospel record 'Jesus Is King', which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

'Donda' will mark West's 10th studio album. Despite rumours swirling of the album's impending release, many fans continue to err on the side of caution, as West has been known to delay his releases frequently. (ANI)

