Kanye West, Drake to collaborate for an event after ending their fued

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Nov 21st, 2021, 09:15:03hrs
Drake and Kanye West (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], November 21 (ANI): After recently ending their decade-long feud, rappers Kanye West and Drake are now all set to collaborate for an event.

The rappers will host a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 9 to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform, reported Variety.
West shared a poster for the event on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, "God's Plan."

Drake also shared a photograph detailing the upcoming concert along with fingers crossed emoji.
West and Drake have had a soured relationship for years, but they appeared to have buried the hatchet recently when they reunited at a Dave Chappelle comedy show and partied together in Toronto. (ANI)

