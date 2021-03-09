Kanye West gearing up for next album after split from Kim Kardashian

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Amid his divorce from the American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West has started working on his next music album.



According to US Weekly, the 43-year-old rapper is channelling his energy into making his new music album after ending his relationship with Kim.

A close source to the 'Stronger' rapper told that the star is keeping himself occupied and has been gearing up to launch his tenth album, 'Donda' after taking a long break from the studio.

"He's in good spirits. I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way. ... He's getting through it." the source added.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce in February, this year in order to end their nearly seven years of marriage.

US Weekly reported that the Skims founder is currently seeking joint physical and legal custody of the duo's four kids -- 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 21-months-old Psalm.

A source exclusively revealed that Kim was always the Grammy winner's dream girl, even before they got together and the thought of her not being his wife anymore was a lot to take in.

Before calling it quits, the couple even tried to have therapies and marriage counselling but nothing made them change their decision. (ANI)

