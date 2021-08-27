Kanye West invites Marilyn Manson, DaBaby to third 'Donda' listening event

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Kanye West once again courted controversy on Thursday during his third 'Donda' listening party at Soldier Field by inviting disgraced musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, a centrepiece of the album listening party was a replica of West's childhood South Shore home in Chicago.

As the Thursday evening event kicked off, West stood on the stoop accompanied by DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, swiftly resulting in social media criticism over their inclusion.

This is DaBaby's second major event since stirring up controversy for making homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last month.

During the festival, the rapper asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they "didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks."

Manson is currently facing lawsuits from four women who claim that he sexually, physically and emotionally assaulted them. The singer was dropped from his record label earlier this year as well as two television roles in the wake of abuse claims from Evan Rachel Wood and other women. The singer has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Kim Kardashian, who is currently divorcing West, was also present for the final song of the night. Kardashian, dressed in a couture wedding dress, appeared for the song 'No Child Left Behind' which ended the night.

At the start of the event, which was live-streamed globally via Apple Music, West kicked things off with the album's popular song 'Jail', which has usually featured a guest verse from Jay-Z. During Thursday's event, a verse from DaBaby replaced it, seemingly calling out the controversy surrounding him, "I said one thing they ain't like and they threw me out like the garbage."

The third listening event took place a month since his first event happened at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, West has been promoting the release of 'Donda' since last year. Despite multiple listening parties and teases for release dates, his tenth studio album named after his late mother is yet to drop. (ANI)

