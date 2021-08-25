Kanye West legally changes his name to 'Ye'

New York, Aug 25 (IANS) Kanye West has filed papers to change his name to 'Ye'. The rapper, 44, was born Kanye Omari West, but he filed the legal paperwork for the new name on Tuesday, according to docements obtained by HollywoodLife.

Kanye had previously expressed interest in changing his name to 'Ye'. In a 2018 tweet, he said, "The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."