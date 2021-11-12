Kanye West remembers mother Donda one day after her death anniversary

A day after the death anniversary of his mother Donda, the rapper shared a throwback photo featuring the mother-son duo, on his Instagram handle.In the snap, West's mother could be seen holding him in her arms as they both smile at each other. The 44-year-old left the caption section empty. The post received more than one million views within a few hours of being shared.Donda West died at the age of 58 in 2007 following complications from plastic surgery.For the unversed, earlier this year, West named his 10th studio album 'Donda' after her. Dedicating a track titled 'Losing My Family' to his mother, the rapper even used Donda's original voiceover offering words of advice about love and marriage, at the beginning of the track.West's hit 2005 track 'Hey Mama' is also a tribute to his mother. (ANI)