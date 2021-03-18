Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6bn net worth: Report

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Music producer-composer Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The 43-year-old's net worth is close to $6.6 billion, thanks to his sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy. The report suggests that his brand's tie-up with Adidas and GAP is estimated to be between $3.2 and 4.7 billion. His new tie-up with GAP, which will hit stores this summer in the US is estimated to be worth $970 million.