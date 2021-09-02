Kanye West suggests he was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Kanye West seems to have come out clean about some of the issues in his marriage to Kim Kardashian, on his new album 'Donda'.



According to Fox News, one lyric from the song 'Hurricane' featured on the 10th studio album suggests that he was unfaithful to his estranged wife after they welcomed their first two children together.

"Here I go actin' too rich. Here I go with a new chick. And I know what the truth is. Still playin' after two kids. It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," West, rapped in the song.

The song also makes mention of the Calabasas, California mansion he shared with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star that was once featured in an architecture magazine.

"Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement. Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it. Genius gone clueless. it's a whole lot to risk," he sung.

Meanwhile, another lyric that's raising eyebrows is featured in his song 'Lord I Need You', per People magazine.

"Time and space is a luxury. But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," West said, seemingly referencing Kardashian's appearances at his multiple 'Donda' album listening events.

Kardashian turned heads at West's most recent listening event in Chicago when she took the stage and appeared to "re-marry" the rapper on stage despite having filed for divorce in February.

She even shared photos in the wedding dress from Balenciaga's Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection later on social media.

West dropped a video for the song 'Come to Life' on Thursday morning, a key track from 'Donda', which was finally released on Sunday after four public listening events. The music video also shows Kardashian dressed in a wedding gown. The whole thing had a dramatic, moody vibe that suits the song.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated. They share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The Skims founder addressed the end of their marriage during a 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time, as per Fox News. (ANI)

