Kanye West's car breaks auction records

The rapper's motor made history after his 2019 F-150 Raptor sold for $86,900, including the 10$ buyer premium, which made it the most expensive Raptor ever sold, at a sale at Musser Bros. Auctions that included a total of seven vehicles previously owned by the 44-year-old star, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West's old car broke records while up for auction in Wyoming.

Harold Musser, the owner of the auction house, told TMZ the sale generated a staggering $434,780, and attracted 137,000 views and over 800 bids, making it their biggest ever auction.

As well as the record-breaking Raptor, a 2017 Ford F-250 sold for $43,250, while the lowest amount was paid for a 2016 Ford F-250, which attracted 84 bids before going for $39,250.

Another 2019 Raptor, which had a slightly higher mileage, went for $72,515, while a 2018 raptor sold for exactly $1,000 less. Two 2020 Ford Expeditions went for $62, 250 and $67,000 to complete the sale.

The cars were previously sold by the 21-time Grammy Award winner to the local Ford dealership in Cody, the city where Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, has a ranch, which is currently on the market for $11 million - who then put them up for auction.

Along with the ranch, the 'Gold Digga' rapper also has listed his $57 million Malibu mansion for sale.

This comes after he and his wife Kim Kardashian West separated earlier this year.

Despite splitting from his wife, Kanye has vowed to win back the reality star, who has recently been romantically linked with Pete Davidson.

--IANS

dc/dpb