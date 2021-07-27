Kanye West's new album 'Donda' confirmed to release in August

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): After several unconfirmed reports regarding the August 6 release of American rapper and record producer Kanye West's 10th studio album 'Donda', on Monday, a representative from West confirmed the news.



The album was initially announced by the artist in 2019 but later shelved it, only to suddenly revive it last week, then bummed it again. West held a listening session for the album in Las Vegas on July 17, and then announced another, a larger one at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Arena for Thursday, which was to be followed by the album's release that night.

The listening session took place and was live-streamed by Apple Music, however, the album failed to materialize, with unofficial sources claiming that West was doing further work on the album, according to Variety.

While many of West's releases since 'Pablo' have seemed rushed or unfocused, based on what was aired in Atlanta, 'Donda', named after his beloved mother, who died suddenly after surgery in 2007, seems to be the most musically adventurous and fulfilling album West has released in many years.

It features guest appearances from Jay-Z, with fiery verses on a song apparently called 'Jail', sparking rumours of a reunion album by the at-times estranged friends Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch and others.

It retains the Christian themes and lyrics of his recent gospel material but contains only a few elements of religious music (church organ and choirs on a couple of songs).

However, fans should not expect hard beats, as the album is slow and contemplative, recalling at times his '808s and Heartbreak' album, the one he released after his mother's death. (ANI)

