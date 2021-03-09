Kanye works on 10th album amid divorce proceedings with Kim K

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Its not easy to be going through a divorce, and rapper-music producer, Kanye West, is trying his best to keep himself occupied.

Kanye's long time friend and frequent collaborator, Cyhi the Prynce, in an interview with Vlad magazine revealed that the 43-year-old Grammy award-winning musician was working on his tenth studio album, "Donda", after taking a brief "hiatus" from the studios.