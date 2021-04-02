Kapil Nirmal cast as assassin in 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii'

Kapil is best known for his starring role as the protagonist Yudhishthir Sisodia in the serial "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat", but his new outing on "Shakti" casts him as a ruthless assassin.

"I am playing the role of Jeet, a contract killer who is hired by Angel to kill Saumya (star of the story, played by Rubina Dilaik). He is a man of few words and a menacing assassin who never fails. I am quite excited to play such a character. With Jeet in the picture, this will perhaps be the biggest challenge that Saumya will be facing on her return. This is a very interesting twist in the story, and I am sure that the viewers will love to see how this track unfolds," said Kapil.

Meanwhile on the show, Heer (played by Jigyasa Singh) and Virat's (Simba Nagpal) love story enters a new phase on the show, and many interesting characters are introduced. Rubina returns as Saumya, Heer's saviour, even as Angel (Sonam Arora) ropes in the assassin Jeet to eliminate the latter on the Colors show.

--IANS

