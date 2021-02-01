Kapil Sharma becomes father again, blessed with baby boy

"Namaskaar, we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers … love you all … Ginni n Kapil #gratitude," Kapil wrote.

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The actor tweeted the news on Monday, adding that his wife and the newborn were doing fine.

The couple have a daughter, Anyara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is all set to make his digital debut, although it is unclear at the moment if the project is a comedy special, series or film.

"I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," Kapil said.

"I always wanted to be on the streaming giant but I didn't have their number. It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," he added.

