Kapil Sharma commences shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The upcoming season of the show will feature Kapil's old friends and famous comedians Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar.On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his gang. All artistes can be seen dressed up in black attires."new beginning with all the old faces#tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon," he captioned the post.After hearing the news, social media users expressed their happiness."The best show ever is coming back," a netizen commented."Wow....was eagerly waiting for the new season," another one wrote.Reportedly, the show will make a comeback in August on the Sony Entertainment Television channel. (ANI)