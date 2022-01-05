Kapil Sharma's special 'I'm Not Done Yet' to release on Netflix on Jan 28

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special for Netflix titled 'I'm Not Done Yet', which is slated to premiere on January 28.

The show marks Kapil's first comedy special with the streaming giant.

As part of the promotional video shared by the streaming giant, Kapil is heard saying: "I have been working in this industry for 25 years now and close to 15 years in the TV industry."