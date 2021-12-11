Karan Deol: I'm always going to be compared to my dad

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Karan Deol has spoken up about the pressures of coming from a star family. The actor, whose latest release is 'Velle', knows he will always be compared to his father and Bollywood star Sunny Deol and said that eventually he will have to find his own identity and pave his own path.

When asked what according to him is the pressures of coming from a star family, Karan in a conversation with IANS said: "I am always going to be compared to my dad and he is always legendary at what he does but eventually I have to find my own identity and etch my own path for myself which eventually I'd do when more work I do."

Talking about him trying his hands in the action genre, just like his father Sunny, the grandson of veteran star Dharmendra said: "Dad is exceptionally good at what he does and I would love to do something in that genre (action) aif the character has to be right. It should engage me and excite me."

He added that he is "open to pretty much everything as long as the character is right, the script is good then the genre doesn't matter to me".

ADF presents 'Velle', an Intercut Entertainment Pvt. Ltd production, produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajnish Khanuja, co-produced by Suniel Saini, Abhishek Nama, and directed by Deven Munjal.

