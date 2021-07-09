Karan Deol resumes shooting for 'Velley' in Delhi

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a picture of himself showcasing his new look for his upcoming project. He captioned the post as "New look, new beginnings! #Just #NewLook"Talking about getting back to shoot life, Karan said, "The lockdown was tough for all of us but it's important to slowly, safely restart. I am excited and looking forward to getting back to shoot life. Working on something really different this time with a young enthusiastic team, can't wait to share details soon."The upcoming film will be directed by Deven Munja, who has earlier helmed movies like 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Om Shanti Om'. The movie will follow the story of three friends. (ANI)