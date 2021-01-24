Karan Johar arrives for Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding

While the couple's fans are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the wedding festivities, we got our hands on a few photos from the low-key affair. The 'Koffee with Karan' host was spotted by ANI arriving at the wedding venue, looking his fashionable best.In the pictures, the filmmaker is seen bearing a sporty look as he is dressed in a white designer tracksuit with gold and black detailing. The 48-year-old star completed his look with a chunky pair of shades, and donned matching shoes.Earlier in the day, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra were also spotted at the wedding venue. According to sources, Varun and Natasha's wedding will be a low-key affair, in the presence of close family members and friends. All the celebrity guests attending the wedding have undergone COVID-19 tests.The Sangeet ceremony had taken place on Saturday night and the Mehendi ceremony was reportedly hosted on Friday. Famous celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was present for Varun and Natasha's Mehendi.For the uninitiated, Veena happens to have done the bridal Mehendi of several A-listers including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone. Varun and Natasha, who are getting married on the outskirts of Mumbai, reportedly have a strict phone policy in place for the wedding festivities.The couple reportedly knew each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019. (ANI)