Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat, Sunny leone to be a part of 'One Mic Stand'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Renowned celebrities like Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat, Faye Dsouza, Raftaar and Sunny Leone will be seen tickling the funny bone of the audience with their acts on the new season of 'One Mic Stand'.



Hosted by comedian Sapan Verma, Amazon Prime Video's 'One Mic Stand' is an interesting show, where celebrities from different walks of life perform stand-up comedy. Each celebrity is assigned a stand-up comedian who will mentor them to perform the standup act.

The upcoming season will feature talented comedians like Abish Mathew, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina, Sumukhi Suresh and Neeti Palta who will mentor Chetan Bhagat, Faye D'Souza, Raftaar, Karan Johar and Sunny Leone respectively.

On Wednesday, Karan took to Instagram Story and shared his excitement about the show.

"Phew! The secret is finally out! Catch me wearing my comic hat in season 2," Karan wrote.

Season one saw the likes of Bhuvan Bam, Vishal Dadlani, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and politician Shashi Tharoor attempting stand-up comedy for the first time ever. (ANI)

