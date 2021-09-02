Karan Johar: I believe an image has the power to move your soul

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar shares how the wedding picture of his parents is one of his favourites and that an image holds the power to move someone's soul.

Asked to choose one of his favourite still photographs of all time and Karan said, "It's a photograph of my parents when they got married. It always moves me because I feel like they had a life ahead, a story ahead and a journey ahead which I know I have witnessed with my own eyes and that was the beginning of that journey. So that picture always moves me.