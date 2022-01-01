Karan Johar pens thought-provoking note on New Year

Taking to his Instagram, the Dharma head honcho shared pictures of his mother Hiroo Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi from different occasions of 2021. He wrote in the caption, "This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain , suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! (sic)"

He continues in the caption, "YOU have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions…. The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it's certain not the TRUTH! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision (Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU! Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path! Destiny is your friend Never believe otherwise (sic)."

"So make no excuses against her! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! FREE WILL has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that's screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! YOURS! (sic)"

"Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place! My loved ones send you so much love and I join in in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always! (Sic)", the producer concluded.

--IANS

aa/kr