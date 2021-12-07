Karan Johar shares heartfelt note as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is set to turn 20

Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip from the movie's popular song 'Bole Chudiyan' and features all the six actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.Alongside it, he wrote, ''It's going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn't stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film's music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!!""At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it's all about loving your...family! Celebrate #20YearsOfK3G with us this entire week and stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you!'' he continued.The post which garnered more than 4 lakh likes was showered with love in the comments section by Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar among others.On the work front, Karan is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, he also has 'Takht' in his kitty.Separately from his directorial stints, the filmmaker also has a number of production ventures in the pipeline including the Ranbir Kapoor Alia Batt starrer 'Brahmastra'.Karan is also set to launch South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with 'Liger', which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. (ANI)