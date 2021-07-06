Karan Johar to announce new directorial film on July 6

Karan Johar on Monday shared with fans on Instagram that he would announce his new directorial on July 6 at 11am.

Johar shared a behind-the-scene video clip of his successful films of the past as a director.

"This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home -- all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorva1972," he wrote as caption.