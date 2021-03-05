Karan Johar urges all to 'go green'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has urged all to go green in his latest post on social media. In an Instagram Story image, Johar poses in a green tie-dye sweatshirt and green sunglasses to put across his message.

"Go green," he wrote.

Karan is currently busy with his next directorial titled "Takht", which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.