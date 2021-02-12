Karan Kundrra: Dating in today's world has changed a lot

"After years of working on the silver screen and in reality shows, I was on the lookout for an exciting and creative opportunity that is path-breaking and never-done-before," Karan said.

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra will be turning host of reality dating show, Dating Aaj Ka, which will explore the ever changing dating concept.

"Along came 'Dating Aaj Kal' which is a modern take on dating with a concept unlike any other. From the days of love letters to now meeting people through dating apps, dating in today's world has changed a lot and so it gives me great pleasure to launch this new show that is sure to be a game-changer," he added.

The actor continued: "The show is a complete package full of emotions, drama, romance and so much fun. I'm confident that my fans will love this new project and support me just as they've done throughout my career."

The show will launch on Flipkart Video on February 13.

