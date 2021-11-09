Karan playing a game against Nishant in 'Bigg Boss 15': Urfi Javed

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed has come out in support of her friend and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Nishant Bhat.

Although, Urfi was in 'Bigg Boss OTT' for a short span of time but she developed a good friendship with Nishant during that period.

She says: "I think Karan Kundrra is playing a game with Nishant whereas Nishant is still a loyal friend to him. We just stayed together for a week but still we bonded well. After coming out of the house, he messaged me and that speaks volume about his character. If I go inside, I'll tell him that be careful and play for himself."